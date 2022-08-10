Provence Wealth Management Group Buys 287 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Provence Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,342,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945,576 shares during the last quarter. Forward Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 6,347,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,171 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,785,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,225,000 after acquiring an additional 272,443 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,948,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,712,000 after acquiring an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,700,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,001,000 after acquiring an additional 89,839 shares during the last quarter.

SHY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.57. The stock had a trading volume of 250,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,215. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.37. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

