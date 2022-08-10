Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 82.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,780,000. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 155.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

Prologis Price Performance

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.89. 69,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,774,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.46 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $122.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.39.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

