Project Pai (PAI) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Exchanges

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00061678 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 95.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000861 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (CRYPTO:PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,812,077,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,608,986,799 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai.

Project Pai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

