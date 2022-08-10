Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,390 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,737,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $172,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $91.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.58%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. Cowen increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

