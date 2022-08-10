Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 13,028 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 868,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of STERIS worth $210,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 2.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in STERIS by 1.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.71.

STERIS Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE STE opened at $208.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 56.02 and a beta of 0.71. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $192.40 and a 52 week high of $255.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.