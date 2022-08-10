Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Premier from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink reissued an outperform rating on shares of Premier in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Premier from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Get Premier alerts:

Premier Stock Performance

NASDAQ PINC opened at $37.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. Premier has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.32.

Premier Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Premier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Premier by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Premier by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the period. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Premier

(Get Rating)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.