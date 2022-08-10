Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.
Precision BioSciences Stock Performance
Shares of DTIL stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,097. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $95.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.58. Precision BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $14.38.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO John Alexander Kelly bought 33,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $50,676.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,701 shares in the company, valued at $176,551.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $38,828.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,055,174 shares in the company, valued at $8,353,658.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently issued reports on DTIL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. William Blair lowered Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Precision BioSciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Precision BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
About Precision BioSciences
Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which T cell, a specific type of immune cell is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.
