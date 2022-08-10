Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU) Shares Up 0.1%

Powered Brands (OTCMKTS:POWRU – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 5,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Powered Brands Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Get Powered Brands alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWRU. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,908,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 456,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 58,919 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powered Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Powered Brands by 12.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Powered Brands was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Powered Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powered Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.