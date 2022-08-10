Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to C$41.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PWCDF. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.50 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.57.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PWCDF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.05. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $35.64.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.