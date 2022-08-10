Positron (OTCMKTS:POSC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of Positron Co. (OTCMKTS:POSC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.91 and last traded at $0.90. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 13,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Positron Corporation, a nuclear medicine healthcare company, specializes in the business of cardiac positron emission tomography (PET) imaging in the United States. It offers attrius PET scanner, clinical and technical services, and financing solutions enables healthcare providers to accurately diagnose cardiac disease, improve patient outcomes, and practice cost effective medicines.

