Polygon Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. Polygon has a total market cap of $7.47 billion and $435.94 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Polygon has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038653 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130607 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064464 BTC.
- Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004452 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon is a coin. Its launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,035,303,943 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @maticnetwork. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/maticnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. The official message board for Polygon is medium.com/matic-network.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
