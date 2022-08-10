Polychain Monsters (PMON) Price Reaches $1.33 on Top Exchanges

Polychain Monsters (PMON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last week, Polychain Monsters has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Polychain Monsters coin can now be purchased for about $1.33 or 0.00005792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polychain Monsters has a market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $457,449.00 worth of Polychain Monsters was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polychain Monsters alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004358 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002231 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036808 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00127896 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00066634 BTC.

Polychain Monsters Coin Profile

PMON is a coin. It was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Polychain Monsters’ total supply is 9,166,468 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,185 coins. Polychain Monsters’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polychain Monsters

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamon are beautifully animated digital collectibles with varying scarcities. Each Polkamon is backed by a truly unique NFT and can be unpacked with $PMON tokens. Polkamons exist in many shapes and colours, each differing in unique looks and individual rarity. There are also ultra-rare variants waiting to be discovered. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polychain Monsters directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polychain Monsters should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polychain Monsters using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polychain Monsters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polychain Monsters and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.