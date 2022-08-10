Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Plug Power Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,025. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.
Institutional Trading of Plug Power
Plug Power Company Profile
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Plug Power (PLUG)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.