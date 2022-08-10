Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2022

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUGGet Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,025. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

