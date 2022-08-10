Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Announces Earnings Results

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 11.78% and a negative net margin of 97.29%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Plug Power updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,740,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,777,025. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44. The firm has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLUG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Plug Power from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plug Power currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Plug Power by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 13,972 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

