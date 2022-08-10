PlayGame Reaches Market Cap of $287,033.14 (PXG)

PlayGame (PXG) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, PlayGame has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One PlayGame coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. PlayGame has a total market cap of $287,033.14 and approximately $3,262.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PlayGame Coin Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com. The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlayGame Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayGame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

