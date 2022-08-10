Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Pitney Bowes from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE PBI opened at $3.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.56. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.41. The company has a market cap of $549.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.22.

Pitney Bowes Dividend Announcement

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 251.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,250,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,923 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 272.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,596,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after buying an additional 2,630,402 shares during the last quarter. Permit Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,320,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 466.6% in the 1st quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,099,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,388,000. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Pitney Bowes

(Get Rating)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.