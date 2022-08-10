Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Up 2%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $3.10. Approximately 10,125 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 32,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.04.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Western Canada. It focuses on the Montney asset that covers an area of 91,149 net acres located to southwest of Grande Prairie in Northwest Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

