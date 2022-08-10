PhoenixDAO (PHNX) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days

PhoenixDAO (PHNX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. PhoenixDAO has a market capitalization of $524,063.93 and $74,533.00 worth of PhoenixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PhoenixDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, PhoenixDAO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,914.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003912 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00037774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00130867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00065654 BTC.

PhoenixDAO Coin Profile

PhoenixDAO is a coin. PhoenixDAO’s total supply is 110,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,000 coins. PhoenixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@PhoenixDAO. PhoenixDAO’s official Twitter account is @phnxdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PhoenixDAO is phoenixdao.io.

PhoenixDAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by ERC-1484, the PhoenixDAO protocol creates digital identities and allows for dApps, apps, and APIs to be developed on top with an interoperable identity layer. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PhoenixDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PhoenixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PhoenixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

