Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 14,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.51.

PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.

