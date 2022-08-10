Phala Network Market Capitalization Tops $35.80 Million (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Phala Network has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. Phala Network has a total market cap of $35.80 million and $3.31 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,900.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004194 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00038653 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.22 or 0.00130607 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00064464 BTC.

About Phala Network

Phala Network (PHA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 272,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

