Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 0.9% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 658,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,168,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.94 and a 200 day moving average of $51.03. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.94 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 44.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pfizer to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.