Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion. Perrigo also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.25-2.35 EPS.

Shares of NYSE PRGO traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.15. The company had a trading volume of 216,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,439,837. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $50.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perrigo will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -160.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,270,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,110,000 after buying an additional 193,783 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 17.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,149,000 after buying an additional 460,102 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 8.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,402,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,913,000 after acquiring an additional 109,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Perrigo by 13.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,246,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,918,000 after buying an additional 147,661 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

