Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Sells 719 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd cut its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,385 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC raised its position in Adobe by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 93,983 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,294,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $12.28 on Wednesday, hitting $438.85. 82,236 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,408,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $393.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.07. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

