Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. SeaWorld Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.7% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned 0.24% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $13,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Price Performance

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.99. 20,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,548. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 2.09. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Insider Activity

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 562.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total value of $164,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,478.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $76.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Stories

