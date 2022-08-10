Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Purchases 171 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in PriceSmart were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,373,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,042,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,259,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 440,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after buying an additional 12,975 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 293,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after buying an additional 16,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after buying an additional 71,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised PriceSmart from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

PriceSmart Stock Performance

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $64.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,894. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.29. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.14 and a 1 year high of $88.30.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $770,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 689,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,099,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $47,978.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,639.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,719 shares of company stock valued at $5,066,863 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PriceSmart Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products, essential goods, fresh produce, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods, as well as provides services, such as optical, tire center, and other ancillary services.

Featured Articles

