Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,356 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $6,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 83.9% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 879,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,448,000 after buying an additional 400,963 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 445,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,529,000 after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total value of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $3.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $123.55. 49,530 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,456,374. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.38 and a 52-week high of $157.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.31, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is 144.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.58.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

