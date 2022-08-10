Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.06% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $2,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HASI. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter valued at $512,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 8.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE HASI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 18,648 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,598. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.68 and a 1-year high of $65.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

Insider Transactions at Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Lipson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, for a total transaction of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

