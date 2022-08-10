Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 47.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,017 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up about 1.9% of Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $15,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APD. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 1,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 3,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $271.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.00.

NYSE APD traded up $8.21 on Wednesday, hitting $266.97. The stock had a trading volume of 27,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,973. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $59.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day moving average of $243.39.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

