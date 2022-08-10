Perpetual Investment Management Ltd Acquires 1,568 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 33,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 6,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $348.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.24.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.99. The stock had a trading volume of 31,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,749. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.86 and a 12 month high of $389.71. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.12, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $290.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total value of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 186,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.61, for a total transaction of $1,318,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,046,485.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total value of $573,002.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,896 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

