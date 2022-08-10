Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Stock Performance

PRDO traded down $0.81 on Tuesday, reaching $12.21. 496,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,907. The company has a market cap of $839.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $13.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.25.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at Perdoceo Education

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at $650,903.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perdoceo Education

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Perdoceo Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.