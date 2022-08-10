PAYCENT Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (PYN)

PAYCENT (PYN) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, PAYCENT has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. PAYCENT has a market cap of $14,353.29 and $13.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23,071.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00127901 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00036327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00070365 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT (CRYPTO:PYN) is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com. The official message board for PAYCENT is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PAYCENT Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

