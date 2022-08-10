Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lessened its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $470,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,948,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 473.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,942,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,671,000 after buying an additional 1,603,852 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 123,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 50,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PK. Truist Financial upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $22.50 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.61. 141,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,501. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.90 and a 12 month high of $21.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -69.41 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.18%.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas D. Eckert acquired 10,000 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,151.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

