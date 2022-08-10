Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Papa John’s International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Papa John’s International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.1%.

PZZA traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 13,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,304. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.05. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $74.46 and a one year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 6,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PZZA. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.21.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

