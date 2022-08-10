PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Holdings Lowered by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP trimmed its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,184,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,364 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $104,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,028,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 691.0% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,454,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,422 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,033,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 361.2% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after acquiring an additional 526,733 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR stock traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $92.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,179. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $97.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

