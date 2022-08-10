Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Trading 1.9% Higher

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 284,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 163,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OYST shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 50.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 20.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

