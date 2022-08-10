Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Trading 1.9% Higher

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.04 and last traded at $8.05. Approximately 284,914 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 163,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.90.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OYST shares. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Oyster Point Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oyster Point Pharma from $60.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Oyster Point Pharma Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a current ratio of 7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile
Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases in the United States. The company's product candidate is TYRVAYA, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oyster Point Pharma (OYST)
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- A Rounded Bottom In Draftkings, Inc Begins To Reverse Course
- Workhorse Group Is Ready To Get Back On The Horse
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Oyster Point Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oyster Point Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.