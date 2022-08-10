Oxen Market Cap Hits $13.81 Million (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $400,348.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00001016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,869.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,682.09 or 0.07355008 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00164074 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00256085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.56 or 0.00684545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00583470 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00005576 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 59,428,800 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

