Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Given New C$18.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$22.00 to C$18.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 38.68% from the company’s previous close.

OR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.15.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of TSE OR traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$13.34. 266,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,701. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.86. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of -66.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$15.09. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$18.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$59.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Charles Elijah Page sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.57, for a total value of C$412,331.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$392,151.55.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.