OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Given New $62.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by BTIG Research to $62.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on KIDS. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $51.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.
OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance
Shares of KIDS opened at $55.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -93.28 and a beta of 0.88. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OrthoPediatrics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
