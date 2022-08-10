OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Given New $30.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRXGet Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at SVB Leerink from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OPRX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptimizeRx from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on OptimizeRx from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OptimizeRx from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on OptimizeRx from $112.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OptimizeRx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,918. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.25. OptimizeRx has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.51 million, a PE ratio of -102.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter worth $1,166,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx in the 4th quarter worth about $415,000. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, provides various solutions to life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients. The company's products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, and therapeutic support and unbranded messages.

