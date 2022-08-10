OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total transaction of $1,728,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,683,416.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,062 shares of company stock valued at $7,656,531 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.19.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $101.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.12. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

