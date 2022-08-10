OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $329,000 Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $249.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $222.25. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.