OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in FMC were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in FMC by 13.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FMC by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 7,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in FMC by 12.6% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,803,000 after purchasing an additional 27,669 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new position in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at FMC

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Redburn Partners cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.64.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.21. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. FMC had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 12.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. FMC’s payout ratio is 38.97%.

About FMC



FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.



