OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BURL. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Burlington Stores by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $329.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.68.

BURL stock opened at $154.00 on Wednesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.28 and a twelve month high of $357.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

