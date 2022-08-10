Oppenheimer Comments on SLR Investment Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of SLR Investment in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SLR Investment’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for SLR Investment’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SLRC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded SLR Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Maxim Group started coverage on SLR Investment in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SLR Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point lowered their price target on SLR Investment to $15.75 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut SLR Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.50 to $16.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SLR Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

NASDAQ:SLRC opened at $15.11 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $827.62 million, a PE ratio of 71.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $13.74 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SLRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,375 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,362,000 after acquiring an additional 306,084 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SLR Investment by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 932,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,905,000 after acquiring an additional 355,581 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC lifted its position in SLR Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 365,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SLR Investment by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s payout ratio is currently 780.99%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

