Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.243 dividend. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Open Text’s payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OTEX. StockNews.com downgraded Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Open Text from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Open Text currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Open Text by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Open Text by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 37,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Open Text by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 187,849 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Open Text by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 19,565 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Open Text by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 65,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

