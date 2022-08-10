Open Governance Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.00 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (OPEN) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 9th. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $28,456.94 and approximately $11.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,900.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003836 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004361 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00128045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00066260 BTC.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Governance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Governance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Governance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

