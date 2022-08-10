Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Down 12.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 744,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Onto Innovation

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 1,909.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Onto Innovation in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 11.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.