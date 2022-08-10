Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.21-1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $242-258 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $250.40 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.21-$1.42 EPS.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Onto Innovation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.
Shares of NYSE:ONTO traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.81. 744,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,670. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.33. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $59.95 and a one year high of $106.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.58.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
