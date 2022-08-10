One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Sells 273 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Motorola Solutions by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE MSI traded up $4.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $253.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.25.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.22% and a negative return on equity of 571.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

