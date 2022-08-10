One Plus One Wealth Management LLC Purchases 107 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $421.56. The stock had a trading volume of 245,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,445. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.23. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.03 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

