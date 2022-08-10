OLO (OLO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 11th. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts expect OLO to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.61 and a beta of 1.24. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $8.11 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at OLO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OLO

In other OLO news, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $229,933.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at $6,352,664.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 3,726 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $40,501.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 21,836 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $229,933.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 603,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,352,664.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,655 shares of company stock worth $314,926.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of OLO by 2,469.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 713,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 685,983 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in OLO during the first quarter worth about $7,419,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in OLO by 50.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 499,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 166,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLO. StockNews.com cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OLO in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

See Also

