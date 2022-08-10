Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading Up 8.9%

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) traded up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $17.98. 3,807 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Olink Holding AB (publ) from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Olink Holding AB (publ) alerts:

Olink Holding AB (publ) Stock Up 13.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.39 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.85.

Institutional Trading of Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:OLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olink Holding AB will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 174.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Olink Holding AB (publ) by 45.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 74,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.36% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olink Holding AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.